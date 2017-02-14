Plant Services

/ / / 5 lessons on how to build your IIoT strategy

5 lessons on how to build your IIoT strategy

By By Michael Brady, Ned Calder, and Joe Sinfield, for IndustryWeek

Feb 14, 2017

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Over the past three years, the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has led to an outpouring of technological cooperation, as more than 350 firms have joined various consortia to hammer out standards around open digital platforms. To achieve the optimal IIoT platform strategy we believe it is fruitful to study the recent history of platforms, which yield these five lessons:

Lesson #1: Outside hires and agile development cycles are required to deliver constant iteration.

Lesson #2: Leveraging B2B relationships are essential for incumbents to gain a fast foothold.

Lesson #3: Niche platforms can differentiate by focusing on critical customer-job-circumstance combinations

Find out lessons 4 and 5 and read more on each.

 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 