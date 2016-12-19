Why so many U.S. manufacturers are putting up 'help wanted' signs
Dec 19, 2016
Susan Murray Carlock says her Indiana company is providing something popular opinion has deemed nearly extinct: well-paying manufacturing jobs. Over the past four years, Mursix Corp., a creator of seat belt buckles and bed frames, has sought to fill a variety of production positions. The average wages exceed $20 an hour — a ladder to the middle class.
Trouble is, she can’t find workers.
Read the full story at washingtonpost.com.
