Where the industrial IoT vulnerabilities lurk in your plant
Dec 28, 2016
According to security experts, IoT technologies in manufacturing are largely more secure than IoT consumer devices, but vulnerabilities still exist. That's because IoT tools are meshing with industrial control systems (ICS) that were designed years ago without any consideration for cyberattacks. Businesses need to tighten those gaps if they want to protect the heart of their operations.
