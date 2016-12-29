Where 3D printing will expand in 2017
Dec 29, 2016
In 2017, we'll see more 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) processes made for large-scale pieces and final production parts. Stratasys' Infinite Build and Robotic Composite 3D Demonstrators, for example, may become systems fully realized on manufacturers' shop floors, while HP's and other high-speed technologies will continue to be refined.
More OEMs in many industries will be incorporating 3D-printed end-production parts into their products. This is happening not only in medical and aerospace, the long-time leaders in this trend, but also in automotive.
Read more at designnews.com.
