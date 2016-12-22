Plant Services

U.S. manufacturing job openings at 2007 levels

By CNN Money

Dec 22, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump wants to "bring the jobs back." But there already are many job openings right here in America, even in manufacturing. The bigger challenge is filling them.

In October, there were 322,000 job openings in manufacturing -- about the same level as in 2007. It has tripled since hitting a low of 99,000 during the recession in 2009.

Read the full story at money.cnn.com.

