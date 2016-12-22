/ / / U.S. manufacturing job openings at 2007 levels

Blog: The quality you don't see via PdM

Do higher levels of predictive achievement get substantially lesser amounts of attention than reactive work?

As a career manufacturing engineer, I’ve seen my fair share of different operations’ inner workings. Like any job, there were parts I loved and parts I hated, but when it was all said and done, some of my proudest life moments have been spent with my coworkers on a factory floor. Within the operations disciplines, we are often measured and judged by our ability to react. In any company I’ve ever been, it’s usually pretty easy to pick out the “core” — those vital few folks who are the ones everyone turns to when things just aren’t going right. These are the manufacturing engineers who, like the urban legend says, can walk up to a broken machine and place an “X” on the problem area within minutes of investigating. They…