U.S. industrial production fell in November
Dec 15, 2016
Industrial production—measuring everything made by factories, mines and utilities—declined 0.4% in November, according to the Federal Reserve. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.2% drop.
Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, slipped 0.1% in November after rising in September and October. A drop in production of long-lasting durable goods, particularly motor vehicles and parts, drove the overall decline.
