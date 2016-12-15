Plant Services

U.S. industrial production fell in November

By The Wall Street Journal

Dec 15, 2016

Industrial production—measuring everything made by factories, mines and utilities—declined 0.4% in November, according to the Federal Reserve. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.2% drop.

Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, slipped 0.1% in November after rising in September and October. A drop in production of long-lasting durable goods, particularly motor vehicles and parts, drove the overall decline.

