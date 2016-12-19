These three U.S. companies moved manufacturing jobs to Mexico. Here's why.
Dec 19, 2016
Brake Parts Inc. had manufactured brake calipers at a factory in the Central Valley community of Chowchilla for nearly 30 years, but a company executive said pressure was growing to reduce costs as competitors moved their factory work to Mexico.
About a year ago, employees got the bad news: Operations were moving to a facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. By the time the factory closed in August, about 280 Brake Parts workers had lost their jobs.
Randy Clausen, vice president for global human resources at Illinois-based Brake Parts, said it is difficult — and costly — for companies to fight changes taking place in the global economy.
