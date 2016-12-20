Survey: Manufacturing Day events boost public perception of industry
Dec 20, 2016
The National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte released the results of a survey on the effect Manufacturing Day 2016 had on the public’s views of the industry.
Responses from the students, educators and employees surveyed demonstrated that Manufacturing Day 2016 resulted in an improved public perception of manufacturing. Specifically, survey results showed 89% of students and 88% of educators were more aware of manufacturing jobs in their communities.
Read the full story on mmh.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments