Self-driving cars are prone to hacks, and automakers are barely talking about it

By Business Insider

Dec 15, 2016

Today's self-driving cars rely on spinning sensors called lidar that can cost more than $10,000 each. But it took Jonathan Petit just $43 and a laser pointer to confuse and defeat them.

"Anybody can go online and get access to this, buy it really quickly, and just assemble it, and there you go, you have a device that can spoof lidar," Petit, a cybersecurity expert, told Business Insider.

Some automakers are exploring using vehicle-to-vehicle communication for self-driving cars because the cars can use the data to navigate more safely without relying on their sensors exclusively to see obstacles, like a traffic jam, with their sensors.

The cars won't send personally identifying information, but the data, like GPS locations, are sent to other vehicles unencrypted.

Read the full story on businessinsider.com.

