Perspective: Global economic forces conspire to stymie U.S. manufacturing
Dec 29, 2016
One factor contributing to the rise of populist sentiment in the U.S. has been the decline in manufacturing jobs, from 17 million in 2000 to 11 million in 2010, with a small bounce-back since then.
President-elect Trump promises to bring manufacturing jobs back. In thinking about policies that might accomplish this, it is important to keep three economic trends in mind.
First, job loss in manufacturing derives primarily from technological change, not from trade. If we are going to have continuing productivity growth through technological advance, then we need policies to help workers retrain and adjust to changing labor market demands.
