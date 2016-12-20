OSHA's wall of shame
Six years into OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program – arguably the broadest workplace safety initiative launched during the Obama administration – more than 500 businesses are on the program's list of bad actors. They include corporate giants such as DuPont and International Paper, each with tens of thousands of employees, as well as more than 300 construction firms, many with fewer than a dozen workers.
Along with subjecting employers to a form of public shaming, the severe violator program helps OSHA work out settlements intended to force companies to clean up their job safety practices. The program, which replaced a George W. Bush administration initiative that an inspector general’s audit derided as ineffectual, also can result in extra inspections, sometimes at multiple sites, and force companies to hire new safety personnel. The effort, though, faces an uncertain future under the Trump administration.
Read the full story on fairwarning.org.
