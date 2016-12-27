More robots to join the workforce in 2017
Dec 27, 2016
Manufacturers have made it clear: The future of manufacturing will include more technology, greater automation and an increased use of collaborative robots.
Mark Lindquist, chairman of Rapid-Line in Wyoming, MI, said his company has 150 employees and 13 robots. The robots, he noted, cost the company $4 an hour and are able to do some of the most redundant and low-level tasks with greater consistency than their more expensive human counterparts.
Read the full story at wzzm13.com.
