/ / / More robots to join the workforce in 2017

By WZZM 13 (Grand Rapids, MI)

Dec 27, 2016

Manufacturers have made it clear: The future of manufacturing will include more technology, greater automation and an increased use of collaborative robots.

Mark Lindquist, chairman of Rapid-Line in Wyoming, MI, said his company has 150 employees and 13 robots. The robots, he noted, cost the company $4 an hour and are able to do some of the most redundant and low-level tasks with greater consistency than their more expensive human counterparts.

