Meet the Chinese billionaire who's moving manufacturing to the U.S. to cut costs
Dec 22, 2016
While it has been said for a long time that the U.S. is bleeding manufacturing jobs overseas, particularly to China, some businesses have been moving operations the other way round.
And now, the head of a leading Chinese glass maker making the same move has openly questioned if his country really is such a lucrative destination for offshore factories, reports Hong Kong newspaper the South China Morning Post.
"Overall speaking, the tax burden for manufacturers in China is 35% higher than in the U.S.," Cao Dewang told China Business Network.
Read the full story on fortune.com.
