Massachusetts university prepares unemployed workers for high-tech manufacturing
Dec 14, 2016
The days of entry-level manufacturing jobs with employees pushing brooms and packing boxes in dark, dirty factories are nearly over and WPI students are helping displaced workers hit the ground running, training them to work in an increasingly high-tech manufacturing world.
A seven-week retraining program—established in 2009 at the height of the economic downturn—comprises two weeks at MassMEP and five weeks at WPI. Graduates of the program receive an applied manufacturing technology pathway certification through MACWIC.
Read the full story at wpi.edu.
