Manufacturing's big challenge: Finding skilled and interested workers
Dec 19, 2016
Felsomat, a German manufacturer that makes automation equipment for the automotive industry, has a talent problem that's become a growth problem.
Plans to triple the size of its Schaumburg, IL, facility, to 100,000 square feet, have stalled in part because it is difficult to find skilled technicians to design, build and service the automated systems that have allowed U.S. carmakers to produce more than ever before with fewer people, said Richard Gilchrist, chairman of Felsomat USA.
Despite the national hand-wringing about manufacturing jobs lost to automation and cheaper foreign labor, and President-elect Donald Trump's threats of penalties against companies that offshore, some manufacturers say the industry's health relies more on training people for the jobs that will keep their companies competitive in the future.
Read the full story at chicagotribune.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments