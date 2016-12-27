Plant Services

Manufacturing industry recruiting women amid worker shortfall

By WKYC (Cleveland)

Dec 27, 2016

Karin Simonsen says her job saves lives. She tests dozens of pieces of equipment a day at Alloy Bellows and Precision Welding in Mayfield, OH, looking for cracks in the weld before the items ship off to aerospace companies.

She quit teaching and went back to school to change careers. She’s worked in manufacturing now for seven years.

“Here I feel like I’m more valued. Like what I do is important,” Simonsen said.

Jennifer McNelly, President of The Manufacturing Institute, says recruiting and retaining women is just smart business and makes a company more competitive.

Read the full story on wkyc.com.

