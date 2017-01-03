Manufacturers most upbeat in two years, ISM survey shows
Jan 03, 2017
American manufacturers finished 2016 on a wave of optimism, as a survey of executives hit the highest level in two years.
The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index climbed to 54.7% in December from 53.2%, slightly higher than the MarketWatch forecast. Any number above 50% signals expansion.
Read the full story at marketwatch.com.
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments