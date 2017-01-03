/ / / Manufacturers most upbeat in two years, ISM survey shows

Plant Services

By MarketWatch

Jan 03, 2017

American manufacturers finished 2016 on a wave of optimism, as a survey of executives hit the highest level in two years.

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index climbed to 54.7% in December from 53.2%, slightly higher than the MarketWatch forecast. Any number above 50% signals expansion.

Read the full story at marketwatch.com.

