Foxconn reportedly looking to fully automate production at factories in China
Dec 30, 2016
Foxconn Electronics, a manufacturer for Apple, is automating production at its factories in China in three phases, aiming to fully automate entire factories eventually, according to general manager Dai Jia-peng for Foxconn's automation technology development committee.
In the third phase, entire factories will be automated with only a minimal number of workers assigned for production, logistics, testing and inspection processes, Dai indicated.
Read the full story at digitimes.com.
