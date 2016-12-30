Plant Services

/ / / Foxconn reportedly looking to fully automate production at factories in China

Foxconn reportedly looking to fully automate production at factories in China

By DigiTimes

Dec 30, 2016

Foxconn Electronics, a manufacturer for Apple, is automating production at its factories in China in three phases, aiming to fully automate entire factories eventually, according to general manager Dai Jia-peng for Foxconn's automation technology development committee.

In the third phase, entire factories will be automated with only a minimal number of workers assigned for production, logistics, testing and inspection processes, Dai indicated.

Read the full story at digitimes.com.

