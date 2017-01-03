Plant Services

/ / / Forbes' 30 Under 30: The young engineers and entrepreneurs reinventing manufacturing and industry

Forbes' 30 Under 30: The young engineers and entrepreneurs reinventing manufacturing and industry

Jan 03, 2017

Even within established industrial companies, it’s difficult for even the sharpest newcomers to make their mark at an early age.

But the intrepid engineers and entrepreneurs on Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Manufacturing and Industry have found a way to stand out above the rest, whether by designing new processes, developing new materials or inventing new technologies that help America make things and get stuff done.

Read the full story at forbes.com.

