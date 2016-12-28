Plant Services

/ / / Carrier's complaint wasn't wages; it was regulations, Indiana businessman says

Carrier's complaint wasn't wages; it was regulations, Indiana businessman says

By the Chicago Tribune

Dec 28, 2016

In March, a debate broke out about why Carrier, the air conditioning manufacturer, was planning to move 2,100 jobs from two Indiana factories to Mexico. "This is about Carrier chasing Mexican wages at $3 an hour," Democratic Sen. Joseph Donnelly, Ind., charged at the time.

That prompted Jim Schellinger, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, to write a letter to correct the record. While Carrier would indeed pay Mexican workers $3 an hour, plus another $3 in benefits, "extensive federal regulations were the leading factor of the decision to relocate 2,100 manufacturing jobs," he wrote.

Read the full story at chicagotribune.com.

