Plant Services

/ / / Amazon's latest idea: A flying warehouse that will deliver stuff by drone

Amazon's latest idea: A flying warehouse that will deliver stuff by drone

By Brian Fung for the Washington Post

Dec 30, 2016

New Call-to-action

Amazon is exploring the use of giant airships to serve as mobile, flying warehouses that could help the online retail giant deliver more of its goods by drone.

You might already be familiar with Amazon's drone delivery service, which recently received a demo in the United Kingdom for the first time. But the idea for a fleet of large airships, disclosed in filings to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, expand on those ambitions dramatically.

Read the full story at chicagotribune.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 