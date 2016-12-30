Amazon's latest idea: A flying warehouse that will deliver stuff by drone
Dec 30, 2016
Amazon is exploring the use of giant airships to serve as mobile, flying warehouses that could help the online retail giant deliver more of its goods by drone.
You might already be familiar with Amazon's drone delivery service, which recently received a demo in the United Kingdom for the first time. But the idea for a fleet of large airships, disclosed in filings to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, expand on those ambitions dramatically.
