A pink slip at age 87 for Boeing engineer

By the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dec 30, 2016

The day the boss man finally came for Bob King was July 22.

King, 87, ran his blue eyes over spreadsheets and databases. In his latest gig as a systems engineer in Off-Boeing Programs, he kept track of the labyrinth of regulations and directions on how to install new wings on the A-10 Warthog used by the U.S. Air Force.

In his seat that memorable day last summer, a manager — about the age of King’s children — tapped him on the shoulder.

His career, which spanned more than a half-century of aerospace innovation, was coming to an end.

“I got caught in a RIF,” said King, perturbed. “You know what that is?”

King was part of a reduction in force at the $97 billion behemoth. All of a sudden, he had 60 days to prepare for retirement and pass along parting knowledge.

Read the full story at stltoday.com.

