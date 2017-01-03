5 tech trends that will highlight 2017
In 2016, many newer technologies were like teenagers navigating an awkward period of adolescence. In 2017, expect maturity.
Virtual reality might finally reach the mainstream. Autonomous cars, while not quite ready to drive off the lot, will inch closer to market. Incremental advancements across technology, focused on software, will pave the way for a much more integrated future.
