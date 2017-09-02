Meet Pooh, the bionic cat

Has this ever happened to you? You're watching reruns of "The Six Million Dollar Man" and you find yourself wondering what a bionic cat would look like. Well, let me introduce you to Pooh, a Bulgarian cat with custom-built prosthetic hind legs, that has earned the title of 'bionic cat.' Unfortunately, Pooh doesn't make the classic "dun-nuh-nuh-nuh-nuh" sound effect when he runs.

According to the Associated Press: "Veterinary surgeon Vladislav Zlatinov carried out the operation that in Europe has only previously been done in Britain. He was aiming to give the fluffy, black-and-white cat who was probably hit by a train a chance at the sort of independence that the traditional solution — a set of wheels — would never have offered.

Zlatinov relied on a few publications in scientific journals. With no commercial implants available, the parts had to be custom-built.

At the end of the complex surgery, Pooh had a pair of titanium legs implanted into his body. They are connected to external prostheses that can be changed like shoes."







