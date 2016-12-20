Listen to the creepiest Christmas song ever, courtesy of AI
Penning the perfect Christmas song is far from simple. Composing a catchy melody layered with heartwarming lyrics takes experience and great skill. But what happens when you ask an artificial intelligence to write a Christmas song? You get a haunting, confusing song that is sure to go viral.
According to Christopher Hassiotis for HowStuffWorks: "Researchers from the University of Toronto trained a recurrent neural network, a type of complex artificial intelligence (AI), to write a song inspired by an image of a Christmas tree.
In a paper under conference review, the authors explain how they taught the AI to compose tunes by feeding it 100 hours of online music. They also gave the program thousands of images with captions so that it could link specific words to visual patterns, then create lyrics and music when provided a picture."
