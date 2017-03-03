Epic safety fail: Electrical current melts tools before our eyes
No DIY project is complete without at least one tool-related injury. Whether it's a bruised thumb courtesy of a hammer or a puncture wound from stepping on a miss-placed screwdriver, the outcome is always the same. A proliferation of swearing directed at an inanimate object. Well, if you are looking to inflict some punishment on the tools that have caused you so much pain, YouTuber Photonicinduction has the video for you. Watch as a 5000 amp fuse melts tools before your very eyes, but don't try this at home.