Drones vs. animals: Which will win?
What is better than watching a YouTube video of a drone crashing? Watching a YouTube video of an animal attacking and destroying a drone. Popular Mechanics has compiled a list of 10 videos that pit technology against nature in a comical, sometimes adorable, battle of the ages.
According to Avery Thompson for Popular Mechanics: "We humans may think ourselves masters over nature, but sometimes nature comes along to put us in our place. This is especially true for drones, who often fly where they should fear to tread and learn a harsh lesson."
