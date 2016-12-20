Do not DIY: Weaponize ornaments with a festive, yet deadly, slingshot

Are you looking to repurpose your unused glass ornaments? Craft a festive wreath using tinsel, ribbons, and other shinny baubles. Fill unused vases with tree ornaments for decorative centerpieces. Or, if you are like Joerg Sprave, you could weaponize your ornaments using a homemade slingshot. Please, please, please, do not try this at home.

According to Avery Thompson for Popular Mechanics: "There's nothing like shooting ornaments out of a slingshot for the holidays. At least, Joerg Sprave thinks so. To get in the spirit of the season, he decided to weaponize tree ornaments by launching them out of his slingshot.

Of course, that wasn't quite enough festive cheer, so he built his own appropriately-themed holiday slingshot. Sprave carved the entire slingshot out of wood, and shaped it to resemble a number of holiday items. The main body of the slingshot looks like a candy cane, while the slingshot's arms are shaped like trees. The butt and trigger are shooting stars, while the grip is shaped like a bell."

