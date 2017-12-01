Do not DIY: "Mythbusters"-inspired rocket knife makes the cut
If you consider yourself a “Mythbusters” fan, then you must remember the episode when the hosts used a rocket-propelled sled to split a car in two. Their experiment confirmed the myth and inspired a generation to solve its own mysteries. YouTuber The Backyard Scientist used this memorable episode as inspiration for his own rocket knife experiment. Watch as his rocket-powered knife glides down the homemade track, slicing through everything from toy trucks to whole chickens. Myth busting is best left to the professionals; don’t try this at home.