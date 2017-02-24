Do not DIY: Danger is the middle name of this hoverbike
What happens when you combine a drone and a motorcycle? You get a high-flying hoverbike that is as cool as it is dangerous. Hoversurf, a Russian company that builds drones, recently posted a video of its Scorpion-3 in action. This electric-powered hoverbike's design is inspired by the sleek nature of sport motorbikes, but the fear of amputation seems to outweigh the cool factor.
According to Andrew J. Hawkins for The Verge: "The manufacturers say they wanted to combine a motorcycle with quadcopter drone technology to create “an extreme sports instrument.” The electric-borne aircraft is intended for both “amateur and professional navigators,” Hoversurf says. Though don’t expect a motorcycle’s license or even a pilot’s license to authorize you to ride one of these things. The only thing that would, in my opinion, is a willingness to have your legs amputated in the name of extreme sports."
