Burn, magnesium, burn

Submitted by Alexis Gajewski on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:48

As you might know, I'm a sucker for a video with gasp-worthy flames and explosions. So when I need to get my adrenalin fix with a dash of scientific exploration, I turn to YouTuber The Backyard Scientist. His latest video examines the epic fire power of magnesium and ways to put out a magnesium fire. Spoiler alert: It's not water.

 