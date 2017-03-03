Burn, magnesium, burn

Blog: What is the difference between Consumer IoT and Industrial IoT?
Digital transformation, big data, analytics, IoT, mobility, and cloud are the hottest terms around, with lot of confusion even in mature organizations
Digital transformation, big data, analytics, IoT, mobility, and cloud are the hottest terms around, with lot of confusion even in mature organizations. This is an effort to simplify the area.
IoT is mostly about human interaction with objects. Devices can alert users when certain events or situations occur or monitor activities:
Google Nest sends an alert when temperature in the house dropped below 68 degrees
Garage door sensors alert when open
Turn up the heat and turn on the driveway lights a half hour before you arrive at your home
Meeting room that turns off lights when no one is using it
A/C switch off when windows are open
IIoT on the other hand, focus more workers safety, productivity & monitors activities and conditions with…
Full Story