Build a better Christmas card with Legos

It's that time of year. Time to buy and send generic Christmas cards to friends, family, casual acquaintances, and, sometimes, perfect strangers. But what if there was a way to personalize the entire experience and create a one-of-a-kind card that is sure to impress? All you need is a handful of Legos and some robotic ingenuity.

According to Avery Thompson for Popular Mechanics: "This robot is called the Plott3r, and can create pretty much any image you want. In this case, it's being used to draw festive images on cards. The machine can also spit out an envelope for you to put the cards in, making your job that much easier.

Of course, you still have to build the robot, so it might not actually save you any time. But at least this way is much more fun."

