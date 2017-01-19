Backyard planetarium is the epitome of DIY determination and success
With spring quickly approaching, DIYers across the country are revving up their power tools and planning their warm-weather projects. With so many possible home-improvement projects on the brain, it's hard to decide where to start. You could build an addition on your house. You could build a decorative flower garden, complete with gazebo. You could build a working planetarium in your backyard. If you are anything like Frank Kovac, the answer is obvious.
According to David Grossman for Popular Mechanics: "Frank designed and built everything, from constructing the entire rotating dome mechanism, to painting all 5,000 stars with glow-in-the-dark paint. The entire project took him about a decade, and now he hosts regular talks at the Kovac Planetarium, with about 4,000 customers per year. The 4,000-pound backyard planetarium stands as the largest, mechanically-driven, revolving dome planetarium in the world, according to Kovac. The entire project cost him about $180,000."
To learn more, read "Wisconsin Man Builds a Working Planetarium in His Backyard" from Popular Mechanics.