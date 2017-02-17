20-foot fire tornado hurls fireworks into the night sky in a spectacular explosion
How do you mark the milestones in your life? Maybe you throw an elaborate party with friends and family by your side. Maybe you expand your mind by traveling to distant lands. Maybe you construct a 20-foot fire tornado topped with fireworks. That is what YouTuber Colin Furze did to celebrate his channel hitting 4 million subscribers. Frankly, it's hard not to subscribe to a channel that prides itself on being the "home of crazy inventions, brilliant world records and constant disregard to health and safety." And please, don't try this at home.