110 DIY tips from more than a century of experience
This year, Popular Mechanics will turn 115 years old. Chronicling the evolution of the DIYer from the Second Industrial Revolution to the present maker revolution, Popular Mechanics has offered tips, tricks, and step-by-step instructions to turn any daunting project into an achievable goal. With over a century of useful information, the magazine has compiled an illustrated list of 110 of the best, handiest, and most helpful tips to ever appear in print. The tips range from the comical to the practical and the inspired.
To learn more, read "Tips, Tools, & Tinkering: 110 Years of Popular Mechanics DIY" and "Know Your Stuff: The 110 Best DIY Tips Ever" from Popular Mechanics.