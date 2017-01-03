How are workforce changes affecting your plant? We want to hear from you.
What steps has your organization taken to build an effective workforce and stay competitive?
The industry is buzzing about how quickly the plant workforce has changed. These changes go beyond generational differences -- modern industrial facilities need to bring in workers with the right skill sets to keep up with advances in asset management technologies, and employers are drawing from a widely diverse set of applicants to build their teams.
We understand your time is valuable and appreciate your time in completing this survey on the plant workforce. Survey results will help guide us in providing you with timely, relevant data that will help you better manage your maintenance challenges.
Full results will be made available to all interested survey respondents before wider publication in Plant Services magazine and on www.plantservices.com.
