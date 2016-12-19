Invite your drives to join the motor team
The best motor and drive for the application should go together like two peas in a pod
When your industrial motor requirements move beyond a single-speed application to a variable-speed application with adjustable acceleration and deceleration, and possibly precision position or torque control, the motor and drive need to team up for a winning solution.
The motor drives connect to and provide enhanced operation to dozens of different types of motors. These include dc, ac, stepper and servo motors. There are definitions to be found online along with the advantages and disadvantages of each type of motor. However, a big thing to keep in mind is that many of the motors are designed for a specific application or their applications are limited.
Read the full story at controldesign.com.
